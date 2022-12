Brown amassed 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 134-121 victory over the Heat.

Brown returned after missing one game due to a neck injury, finishing second on the Celtics in scoring, rebounding and tied for second in assists in the win. Brown has tallied at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists four times this season.