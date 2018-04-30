Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for Game 1 vs. 76ers

Brown (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Game 1 against the 76ers on Monday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown was given a doubtful designation from head coach Brad Stevens earlier in the day, so this isn't an overly surprising update on the second-year wing. However, it sounds like Brown is very close to making his return and there's a decent chance that comes as soon as Game 2 on Thursday. Look for additional updates to be provided as the Celtics take the floor for practice over the next few days and in the meantime, Marcus Smart will enter the starting five in his place and should see big minutes.