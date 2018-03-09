Play

Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out for remainder of Thursday's game

Brown is out for the remainder of Thursday's game and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Brown took a hard fall after having his hands slip off the rim while completing a dunk. While no injury is good news, the second-year guard's prognosis certainly could have been much worse. The Celtics' next game is Sunday against the Pacers, but it would not be surprising to see Brown held out for that contest and possibly more.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories