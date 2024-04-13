Brown (rest) will not play Sunday against the Wizards.
With the No. 1 seed locked up, it's no surprise to see the Celtics hold out their top six rotation players. In addition to Brown, the Celtics will be without Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
