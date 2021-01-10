Brown (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Brown is one of nine Boston players ruled out for Sunday's contest, with seven sitting on account of health and safety protocols. Giving the varied timelines for players to clear the protocol, Brown looks to be in serious jeopardy of missing a portion or the entirety of the Celtics' four-game slate in Week 4.