Brown has been ruled out for Friday's game against Toronto due to a right finger laceration, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Brown missed Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to a back injury and will be unavailable for the second time in the last three matchups since he's now dealing with a finger issue. Grant Williams will likely see increased run against the Raptors, while Brown's final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against Atlanta.