Brown (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Heat, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

After missing Monday's morning shootaround, Brown will sit out against Miami for the first time since Jan. 3 due to right knee swelling. His next chance to return to the lineup comes Wednesday against the Spurs. Sam Hauser appears to be the most likely choice to replace Brown in the starting lineup, but Payton Pritchard is also primed for a more pronounced role in the second unit.