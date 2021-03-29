Brown will not be available for Monday night's game against the Pelicans due to a bruised left hip.

This is the first we're hearing of the injury, which Brown apparently picked up during Saturday's come-from-behind win over the Thunder. It's likely nothing to worry about long-term, but it does mean the Celtics will be without one of their All-Stars on Monday night. If Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) is cleared to play, he could pick up a good chunk of Brown's minutes.