Brown will not be available for Monday night's game against the Pelicans due to a bruised left hip.
This is the first we're hearing of the injury, which Brown apparently picked up during Saturday's come-from-behind win over the Thunder. It's likely nothing to worry about long-term, but it does mean the Celtics will be without one of their All-Stars on Monday night. If Evan Fournier (health and safety protocols) is cleared to play, he could pick up a good chunk of Brown's minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 in victory•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team in points, boards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Team-high 27 in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drains career-high 10 treys Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Eleven boards in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Strong two-way effort in loss•