Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Monday
Brown (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Brown will sit out Monday as he continues to nurse a lower back bruise that he suffered during a hard fall over the weekend. Fortunately, coach Brad Stevens confirmed Brown's X-rays came back negative, according to Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post, though he added that the 22-year-old is still "very sore." In his place, look for Marcus Smart or Gordon Hayward to enter the starting lineup, with both seeing increased minutes. Brown will have some extra time to rest and recovery before Boston's next game, which will come Friday against the Cavaliers.
