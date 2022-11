Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sidelines. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come on Monday against the Thunder.