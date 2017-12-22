Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Thursday
Brown (Achilles) won't play during Thursday's game against the Knicks, Celtics' official content manager Marc D'Amico reports.
Brown apparently still felt some significant discomfort after going through pregame warmups, keeping him from playing. As a result, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier are strong candidates to see extended run. Semi Ojeleye could see an uptick in minutes as well.
