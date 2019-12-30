Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Tuesday

Brown (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brown didn't travel to Charlotte with the Celtics and will miss at least one game due to an undisclosed illness. The 23-year-old earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across three games (33.7 minutes per tilt). Look for Marcus Smart and Grant Williams to benefit from some increased run in Brown's absence.