Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Tuesday
Brown (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Brown didn't travel to Charlotte with the Celtics and will miss at least one game due to an undisclosed illness. The 23-year-old earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 27.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steal across three games (33.7 minutes per tilt). Look for Marcus Smart and Grant Williams to benefit from some increased run in Brown's absence.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Misses practice due to illness•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 17 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads all scorers with 34 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 30 in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Inches toward double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hands out career-high eight dimes•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...