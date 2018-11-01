Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out vs. Bucks

Brown (foot) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Celtics play by play man Sean Grande reports.

Brown got out on the floor early to get some shots up and test out his sore right foot, but after roughly 20 minutes he decided it's in his best interest to sit out Thursday. At this point, it's unclear how the Celtics will shuffle the starting lineup to account for his absence.

