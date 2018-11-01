Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out vs. Bucks
Brown (foot) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Celtics play by play man Sean Grande reports.
Brown got out on the floor early to get some shots up and test out his sore right foot, but after roughly 20 minutes he decided it's in his best interest to sit out Thursday. At this point, it's unclear how the Celtics will shuffle the starting lineup to account for his absence.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Going through warmups, still questionable•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ice cold in loss to Magic•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid shooting night in preseason loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting effort in Game 7 loss•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...