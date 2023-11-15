Brown (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Brown was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report due to a non-COVID illness, and he'll officially be sidelined for at least one matchup. He had topped 20 points in his last three appearances, but more work could be available for Sam Hauser, Lamar Stevens, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard on Wednesday. Brown's next chance to return will be Friday in Toronto.