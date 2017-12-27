Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Charlotte
Brown (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Adam Kaufman of WBZ in Boston reports.
Brown appeared to aggravate a right leg injury during Monday's loss to Washington, and he was spotted leaving the arena with a crutch under his right arm. The Celtics are yet to offer much comment on the situation, but Brown's absence Wednesday isn't much of a surprise, and his status for Thursday's matchup with Houston could be in considerable jeopardy.
