Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Says he will play Sunday
Brown (knee) said he will play during Sunday's game against the Nets, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Brown has missed the past two games while nursing a knee injury, though has improved enough to take the floor Sunday. As a result, Marcus Smart will seemingly head back to the bench, while Terry Rozier and Shane Larkin will probably see a role reduction.
