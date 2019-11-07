Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Says he'll play Thursday
Brown (infection) says he's ready to go for Thursday's matchup against the Hornets, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Brown hasn't played since the third game of the season due to an infection. His return may push Marcus Smart back to the bench. In his three appearances, Brown is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block.
