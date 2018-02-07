Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 11 points in 27 minutes
Brown registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes Tuesday in Boston's loss to Toronto.
Brown left some offensive opportunities on the table for the Celtics over the course of what quickly became a frustrating night for the top-seed in the East. He turned the ball over four times, highlighting one of the issues that have hampered his breakout season. Turnovers aside, Brown continues to be a valuable fantasy asset. He is an efficient scorer who has improved his three-point shooting in his sophomore season. It's reasonable to expect Brown to continue to rise.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in loss to Golden State•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Logs 27 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid effort during Tuesday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 21 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Says he will play Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...