Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 11 points in 27 minutes

Brown registered 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 27 minutes Tuesday in Boston's loss to Toronto.

Brown left some offensive opportunities on the table for the Celtics over the course of what quickly became a frustrating night for the top-seed in the East. He turned the ball over four times, highlighting one of the issues that have hampered his breakout season. Turnovers aside, Brown continues to be a valuable fantasy asset. He is an efficient scorer who has improved his three-point shooting in his sophomore season. It's reasonable to expect Brown to continue to rise.