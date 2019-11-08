Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 12 in Thursday's win

Brown had 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.

Brown returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with an infection. While he was fairly quiet overall, it was at least an efficient showing. He'll look to build on this effort during Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs.