Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 14 points in 31 minutes

Brown scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 31 minutes Tuesday in Boston's win over Brooklyn.

Brown's production varies on a night-to-night basis, a result of Boston's plethora of scoring options. He affects the game in a variety of ways, mainly as one of the Celtics' top perimeter defenders. Brown can often be found camping in the corner or driving on an undersized defender, but he doesn't carry much of the creative burden on offense. From a fantasy perspective, Brown is ascending. He continues to find comfort past the three-point line where he's attempting 4.5 shots per game, up from 1.7 last season, and he is connecting on 37 percent this season, up from 34 percent last season.