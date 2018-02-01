Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 14 points Wednesday
Brown scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 103-73 win against New York.
In his previous five games, Brown was more down than up as a scorer. Specifically, the forward scored exactly nine points in three of his last four games with a 20 point performance sandwiched in two games ago on January 27. Wednesday's 14 points represented another upswing in scoring for Brown. However, he has remained a solid shooter in his last six games, sinking 43.2 percent of his 11.1 shots per game during this span. For Brown, he will look to build more momentum on offense when Boston takes on Atlanta on Friday.
