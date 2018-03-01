Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 15 points in 23 minutes
Brown accounted for 15 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists, and one steal across 23 minutes Wednesday in Boston's win over Charlotte.
Brown had a light workload Wednesday, tying his season-low for three-point attempts in a game and accumulating one of his lightest minute totals on the season. The second-year wing has absorbed a heavier workload than anticipated in the 2017-18 season, nearly doubling his production across the board. As a fantasy asset, few players have the flashes of two-way potential that Brown has shown in his young career.
