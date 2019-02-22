Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 15 points in Thursday's loss

Brown contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 98-97 loss to the Bucks.

Brown stepped up with fellow reserve forward Gordon Hayward (foot) sidelined, providing an extremely efficient stat line while doing a little bit of everything (except get to the charity stripe). It's unclear yet whether Hayward will be ready to return to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls, but if not Brown could be in line for another big night off the bench.