Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 16 in Friday's loss
Brown scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.
The second-year player has had some ups and downs this season, but he's trending up at the moment, scoring in double digits in six straight games while averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over that stretch. Brown's future is very bright, but the Celtics will need him to stay hot down the stretch, or at least avoid a second-half swoon, if they're going to claim the Eastern Conference crown.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Thursday with ankle injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 11 points in 27 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in loss to Golden State•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...