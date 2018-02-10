Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 16 in Friday's loss

Brown scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 97-91 loss to the Pacers.

The second-year player has had some ups and downs this season, but he's trending up at the moment, scoring in double digits in six straight games while averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 boards, 2.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers over that stretch. Brown's future is very bright, but the Celtics will need him to stay hot down the stretch, or at least avoid a second-half swoon, if they're going to claim the Eastern Conference crown.