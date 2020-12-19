Brown had 16 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Friday's 113-89 defeat against the Nets. He also had a steal and a turnover in the game.
Brown was much more productive offensively on Friday than he was against the 76ers few days ago, once again finishing with the second-most points on the Celtics. He still struggled from 3-point range, however, and he will want to improve before Wednesday's regular season opener against Milwaukee.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Shines bright as Celtics bow out•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Carries team early in Game 5 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Explosive in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drains 21 in Game 7 victory•