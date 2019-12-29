Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 17 points
Brown had 17 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss against the Raptors.
Brown has topped the 25-point plateau in four of his last six contests, and he has scored at least 15 points in every one of those games. He has been shooting at a very accurate rate from the field over that six-game stretch, as he is making 57.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 47.4 percent from three-point range. He might not sustain those scoring figures all season long, but fantasy owners must ride his hot hand moving forward. He could be in line for another productive outing Tuesday at Charlotte.
