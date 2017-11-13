Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 in Sunday's win

Brown supplied 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 95-94 win over the Raptors.

The C's were missing Kyrie Irving (minor facial fracture), but Brown, Marcus Smart and others were able to pick up the slack. Brown's biggest improvement this sophomore season is his spike in rebounds. He's averaging 6.9 boards per game, filling the backcourt rebounding void left by Avery Bradley's departure to Detriot. Brown only gathered 2.8 boards a game during his rookie campaign. That said, Brown will need to improve his free throw shooting (61%) and assists (1.1 per game) before reaching "must play" status in fantasy.