Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 in Sunday's win
Brown supplied 18 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 95-94 win over the Raptors.
The C's were missing Kyrie Irving (minor facial fracture), but Brown, Marcus Smart and others were able to pick up the slack. Brown's biggest improvement this sophomore season is his spike in rebounds. He's averaging 6.9 boards per game, filling the backcourt rebounding void left by Avery Bradley's departure to Detriot. Brown only gathered 2.8 boards a game during his rookie campaign. That said, Brown will need to improve his free throw shooting (61%) and assists (1.1 per game) before reaching "must play" status in fantasy.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores team-high 18 in Sunday's win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: First career double-double Friday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cans career-high five treys, scores 22 points on eight shots•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 18 points Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Shoots poorly in Celtic Win•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...