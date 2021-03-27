Brown collected 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Brown wasn't terribly efficient from the field but was able to convert on multiple shots from distance for the 11th consecutive game. The forward has attempted 11.5 threes per game over his last four contests which is second most in the NBA, trailing only Fred VanVleet. Brown has connected on 45.7 percent of those attempts which has contributed to his recent spike in scoring.