Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 points in Game 3 loss

Brown contributed 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 123-116 Game 3 loss to the Bucks.

Brown turned in a solid stat line, contributing across every category despite fouling out. He has reached double figures in scoring in five consecutive bouts while draining at least 50.0 percent of his field goal attempts in five of the last six. With Marcus Smart (oblique) still out, Brown can be expected to keep receiving fairly heavy minutes at least until Smart returns.

