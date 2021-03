Brown had 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Brown sat Sunday's win over the Wizards and didn't miss a step in this one, shooting the ball efficiently and ending as the Celtics' second-highest scorer behind Kemba Walker, who ended with 25 points. Brown has reached the 15-point mark in 10 straight games, but he hasn't reached the 20-point mark in any of his last three outings.