Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 points Thursday
Brown scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime win against Washington.
For the fifth straight game, Brown scored in double-digits with 18 points Thursday. In those five games, the forward has shot the ball rather well, sinking 46.8 percent of his 12.8 shots per game over this stretch. During this span, Brown has not shot lower than 40.0 percent as well. In three of his last five games, he has made at least three three-pointers, leading to an even 50.0 percentage from beyond the arc in his last five contests. Brown continues to impress in his second season, averaging 14.2 points while shooting 46.1 percent from the field in 51 games.
