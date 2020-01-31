Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18

Brown had 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and block in Boston's 119-104 win versus Golden State. Brown fouled out after 27 minutes.

Already an accountable fantasy asset, Brown has turned his performance up a few notches lately. The Cal product is averaging 21.4 points per game over his past five. For the season, he is a fringe top-25 scorer in the league.