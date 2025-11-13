Brown chipped in 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 131-95 win over the Grizzlies.

Brown logged the fewest minutes he's been in a game since Nov. 1, which is likely due to the blowout nature of the contest. The star forward is averaging 27.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.0 threes made this season.