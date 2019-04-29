Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 19 in win

Brown finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and four rebounds across 36 minutes in the Celtics' win over the Bucks on Sunday.

Brown garnered his sixth consecutive start on Sunday, finishing with 19 points in the surprise win. In his five previous starts, Brown averaged 11.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists, making him a flyer in daily formats for points. His fantasy value is limited primarily to scoring.