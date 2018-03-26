Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 19 points in return
Brown had 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 104-93 victory over the Kings.
Brown made his return from a six-game absence, finishing with 19 points in 25 minutes. It was good to see him back on the floor after taking a nasty fall a couple of weeks ago and the production was encouraging to say the least. One statistic to keep an eye on is his improved free-throw efficiency. Across his last six games, he has shot an impressive 23-of-24 from the charity stripe, well up from his season average of just 63 percent.
