Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 against Lakers

Brown contributed 20 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 loss to the Lakers.

Brown swiped three steals for the seventh time this season and put together a well-rounded stat line, though he didn't shoot all that well and accumulated four turnovers. Brown is still a subpar distributor, but he's averaging career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, threes and minutes.