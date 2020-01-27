Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 but does little else
Brown provided 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Brown returned to the lineup after a two-game absence with a sprained right ankle and provided a solid scoring effort. However, he contributed sparingly in the other categories, and he'll try to produce a more well-rounded line in Tuesday's tilt versus the Heat.
