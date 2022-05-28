Brown fouled out of Friday's 111-103 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals after recording 20 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals over 41 minutes.

Brown reached the 20-point mark for the fifth time in the series, but he fouled out and the Celtics certainly missed him down the stretch. Boston will need him at his best if the Celtics want to pull the upset in Game 7 and secure a spot in the Finals to face the Warriors. Brown has been key for the Celtics on offense and is averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the current series against the Heat.