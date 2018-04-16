Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in Game 1 win
Brown scored 20 points (9-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 46 minutes during Sunday's 113-107 overtime win over the Bucks in Game 1.
He was one of four different Celtics to score 20 or more in the victory, with Brown's contribution being a career playoff high for the second-year guard. He finished the regular season on a high note, averaging 17,2 points per game over his last nine contests after recovering from a concussion, so look for another strong performance from him Tuesday in Game 2.
