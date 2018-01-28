Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in loss to Golden State
Brown amassed 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT) and two rebounds in a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.
These 20 points are Brown's second-highest total since the middle of December, as he's been slumping since the opening month. Whats really plummeted his numbers this month are his ugly percentages, as he's hitting just 38 percent from the field, 24 percent from three and 65 percent from the free-throw line. The good news is that Brown's role should increase over the next two weeks, as he should take on a few extra minutes in the absence of Marcus Smart (hand).
