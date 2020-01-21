Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in return
Brown finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.
Brown returned from a thumb injury to finish tied for second on his team in points in the contest. With Brown and Walker both back in the fold, the Celtics were able to run away with the contest and end a three-game skid. He'll face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...