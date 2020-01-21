Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 20 in return

Brown finished with 20 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 32 minutes of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.

Brown returned from a thumb injury to finish tied for second on his team in points in the contest. With Brown and Walker both back in the fold, the Celtics were able to run away with the contest and end a three-game skid. He'll face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.