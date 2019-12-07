Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 21 in win over Denver

Brown generated 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes in Friday's 108-95 home win over the Nuggets.

Brown lead the C's in minutes played during what was their ninth straight home win. Brown's accuracy early from behind the arc enabled Boston to never trail in this one. The Nuggets were playing in the second road game of back-to-back and it showed. Brown and his teammates took advantage with a 33 point first quarter and never looked back. The 23-year-old wing continues to shine without Gordon Hayward in the lineup. With news that Hayward might return earlier than expected, it will be interesting to see how Brown and Hayward mesh when they are both fighting for shots. The Celtics hope to improve their 9-0 record at home on Monday versus the Cavs.