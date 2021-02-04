Brown had 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Kings.

Brown was coming off an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double in the previous game, but he surpassed the 20-point mark once again here -- he's now scored 20 or more points in 11 of his last 12 contests and has settled himself as the Celtics' second-best scoring threat behind Jayson Tatum. Brown is averaging 26.0 points per game during that 12-game span, though those numbers are slightly inflated since Tatum didn't play in five of those contests.