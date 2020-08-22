Brown notched 21 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 win over the Sixers,

Brown scored the second-most points for Boston in Game 2, but he struggled badly from the field -- his eight trips to the charity stripe certainly saved what could've been a below-average scoring output with poor shooting numbers. However, Brown has been one of the most important players for the Celtics this season and his usage might see an uptick -- compared to his regular-season numbers -- as long as Gordon Hayward (ankle) remains out.