Brown produced 22 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 119-112 loss to the Bucks in Orlando.

Brown was able to finish the game, despite having five fouls for most of the fourth quarter. With Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction for most of these seeding games in Orlando, more shots will be available for Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart. Most of the Celtics struggled with their shot. Boston shot only 40.7% from the field in this, their first regular season game in the Orlando bubble. Brown and his teammates will look to turn things around Sunday versus Portland.