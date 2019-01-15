Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 in start
Brown finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes Monday against the Nets.
Brown now has four nights over 20 points in his past eight games. He's picked it up quite a bit after a horrific start to the season, but still struggles producing while in a smaller role than he had a year ago. Brown also isn't hitting nearly as many threes or contributing as much on the defensive end, and stands as a borderline play in standard formats as of now.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Turns in well-rounded final line•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads charge in win over Mavs•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Joins starting five•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Big performance off bench•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 18 points off bench•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.