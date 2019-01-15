Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 in start

Brown finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and a block in 32 minutes Monday against the Nets.

Brown now has four nights over 20 points in his past eight games. He's picked it up quite a bit after a horrific start to the season, but still struggles producing while in a smaller role than he had a year ago. Brown also isn't hitting nearly as many threes or contributing as much on the defensive end, and stands as a borderline play in standard formats as of now.