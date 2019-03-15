Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 in win
Brown finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) and one rebound during Thursday's win over the Kings.
Brown amassed 22 points, his second-straight time topping 20. While he didn't contribute much beyond scoring, Brown has topped bould-digits in 11 of his past 12 games, and appears to finally be rounding into form as the season draws to a close.
