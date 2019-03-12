Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 points in spot start

Brown had 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Brown shifted into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Jayson Tatum (shoulder) who was a late scratching. Brown took advantage of the move, ending the game with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The three steals were also an added bonus for owners, given he recorded a total of just two steals over his previous six games. Tatum should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, meaning Brown could slide back over to the bench.