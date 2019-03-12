Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 22 points in spot start

Brown had 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 140-115 loss to the Clippers.

Brown shifted into the starting lineup Monday, replacing Jayson Tatum (shoulder) who was a late scratching. Brown took advantage of the move, ending the game with 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The three steals were also an added bonus for owners, given he recorded a total of just two steals over his previous six games. Tatum should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, meaning Brown could slide back over to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories