Brown delivered 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five boards, three assists, four steals and two blocks with only two turnovers in 40 minutes of run in Sunday's 115-114 Game 1 win.

Brown hit a crucial three-pointer when Boston was down five near the end of the fourth quarter. He was part of an attacking Celtic defense that stopped Brooklyn on their last three possessions. Brown also started the passing frenzy that led to Tatum's game winner. Expect Brown to continue to see monster minutes in Game 2 on Wednesday in Boston.