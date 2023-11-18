Brown registered 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-105 win over the Raptors.

Brown was unable to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to an illness, but he led Boston in scoring Friday and certainly seemed like himself. His overall production is down slightly compared to last season, as Brown is losing a couple touches to Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.